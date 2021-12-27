DRI roped in after foreign marking gold found in businessman Piyush Jain's premises

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has been roped after the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) recovered approximately 23 kg of gold from the factory premises of Kanpur-based businessman Piyush Jain on Monday.

A senior DRI official said, "During the raid in residential/factory premises of M/s Odochem Industries at Kannauj approximately 23 kgs of gold was recovered. There were several gold bars that have foreign markings on them."

"We will be investigating to find out if the gold was smuggled to India and who were people involved in it. DRI is being roped in for necessary investigations," he said.

After Kanpur, a joint team of DGGI and Local Central GST took Jain to his factory and residence in Kannauj which resulted in a cash recovery of cash and gold.

The raid in the residential and factory premises of Odochem Industries is still underway.

Till now, over Rs 194.45 crores of cash, 23 kg gold and 600 kg sandalwood has been recovered from the procession of Piyush Jain.

The accused has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a Kanpur Court.

