DRI seizes 31.42 kg of Alprazolam in Telangana's Nagarkurnool, one arrested

Nagarkurnool (Telangana) [India], May 25 : The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have arrested one person and seized 31.42 kg of Alprazolam in Nagarkurnool District of Telangana, worth Rs. 3.14 crore, said an official release.

Alprazolam is a psychotropic substance under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

According to the release, based on specific intelligence, a clandestine makeshift laboratory manufacturing Alprazolam was busted in a remote poultry farm amidst agricultural fields on the outskirts of Vattem village (Bijinepally Mandal), Nagarkurnool District of Telangana.

The release mentioned that the seized Alprazolam have an approximate value of Rs 3.14 crore in the illicit market.

"The planned strike resulted in the seizure of 31.42 kg of Alprazolam as a finished product with an approximate value of Rs 3.14 crore in the illicit market and in-process material along with machinery and other equipment used in the manufacturing," read the release.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress.

