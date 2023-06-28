Drive to rehabilitate street dwellers conducted on Assam CM's orders

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 28 : Following the directives of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kamrup (Metro) Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha on Tuesday night conducted a drive to remove and rehabilitate beggars and street dwellers living under a flyover in the Ulubari area of Guwahati.

The drive comes after the Assam CM asked the Deputy Commissioner to provide immediate accommodation and income opportunities for the family, which was staying under the flyover in Ulubari.

The Kamrup (Metro) Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha toldthat the drive has been conducted following the directive of the Assam Chief Minister for road accident safety measures and it will be continued in other parts of the city and the beggars street dwellers will be rehabilitated.

"CM keeps visiting the city at night and sees the issues the city faces. A new problem has been developing in Guwahati for the last 3-4 months, the number of beggars and street dwellers has increased considerably. That poses a challenge of different sorts. We are conducting a drive to send them to govt shelter homes and NGOs. We are trying to understand why they are outside on the streets," he said.

