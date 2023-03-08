Driver transporting cow shot at in Lucknow

Lucknow, March 8 A DCM driver was shot at by a scooty-borne assailant here on Wednesday morning near a culvert in Para police circle.

The assailant fled after committing the crime and the driver was admitted to the Trauma centre.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dr S. Chinappa said that the driver, Prem Singh Yadav worked for one Sanjeev Singh who had asked him to transport a cow in the vehicle.

The DCP said that the incident was being investigated.

