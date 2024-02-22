Drone-dropped IED found near international border by BSF in J&K's Kathua

Jammu, Feb 22 An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered by the BSF after the troops fired at a drone near the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Thursday, officials said on Thursday.

"On 22 Feb 2024 at about 00:45 AM, Alert troops of BSF Jammu observed drone movement in depth area of village Manihari, PS -Rajbagh, Tehsil --Marheen, Hiranagar area Kathua and engaged the drone by fire," the Border Security Force (BSF) said on Thursday.

"Subsequently the area was searched and recovery of IED dropped by the Drone was made.

"Troops are on high alert."

Further details were awaited.

