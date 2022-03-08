Drone used to size up as fire engulfs Delhi factory

New Delhi, March 8 A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in the Bawana area of the national capital on Tuesday morning, a fire department official said.

The official informed that they received a call about the fire incident around 7.46 a.m. at a plastic dana factory located at I-55, Sector-5, DSIDC, Bawana Industrial area, in north Delhi after which as many as 15 fire tenders were immediately pressed into the service.

"As the fire was massive, more fire engines were sent to the spot" the official said, adding 25 fire tenders were used.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told that around 100 firemen have been deployed to extinguish the inferno.

Pertinently, this time the Fire Department has utilised the services of a drone for sizing up the fire. "It is being used for better coordination and utilisation of the resources," Garg said.

The official confirmed that there have been no casualties or injuries in the incident, however, there was certainly a loss of property. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Thick fumes of black smoke could be seen billowing out of the factory.

At the time of filing of this report, the process to put out the fire was still going on but the official confirmed to that the situation is now under control.

"Currently six fire engines are working and the rest have been called back," the official said.

The incident comes just six days after a fire broke out at a factory in outer Delhi's Narela area. No injuries or casualties were reported then.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor