Drop in poll percentage in first 2 phases scared BJP: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, April 30 The drop in the polling percentage in the first two phases of the Lok Sabha elections has made the BJP scared which is evident in the body language of its leaders, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Tuesday.

"The BJP got information from the Election Commission of India that the polling percentage has declined. So they are scared. They are realising that the public appeal in the name of the Prime Minister is not the same anymore. So their tone has softened to a great extent,” the Chief Minister said while addressing an election meeting in Malda on Tuesday.

CM Banerjee also claimed that since the BJP is jealous of the progress made by West Bengal under the leadership of Trinamool Congress, it is resorting to spreading negative propaganda against the state government.

The CHief Minister also expressed pain that her party candidates never got elected from any of the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Malda district.

“We never got elected from Malda district. Can you change the trend this time? Will you dishearten us this time as well,” the Chief Minister asked the gathering.

She also claimed that the elected public representatives of the BJP do not stand beside the people for five years after the polls are over.

“So the time has come for a change and to dethrone the BJP from Delhi,” the Chief Minister said.

