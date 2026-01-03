Drug addiction - a major challenge, says J&K Divisional Commissioner

Srinagar, Jan 3 Kashmir Divisional Commissioner, Anshul Garg, said on Saturday that drug addiction is a major challenge facing Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters here, the Divisional Commissioner said that drug addiction is a major warning signal that calls for a united response to tackle the growing menace.

Garg called it one of the gravest social issues that Jammu and Kashmir is facing.

He said, "The problem has intensified rapidly, and the issue has multiplied three times in the last three and a half years, which is alarming. Government is expanding its anti-drug awareness campaign to involve all stakeholders, including religious leaders."

"A very big awareness campaign is going on in Jammu and Kashmir, and the Chief Secretary is personally monitoring it," he said.

He said that extensive programmes are being organised by IMHANS, in which counsellors are being trained across health and educational institutions.

Five-day training sessions are being held to build a strong network for early intervention and prevention.

He added that all sections of society are joining hands in this effort.

"We are trying to involve all religious leaders of Srinagar in this fight so that they can also inform society about this problem. They have already been a part of this campaign for a long time, but we are giving new energy to it," he said.

The Divisional Commissioner said helpline numbers of IMHANS are being circulated widely to assist those seeking help.

"We continuously support the callers who approach us. This training programme helps us enhance that assistance," he added.

In the 1970s, the Department of Psychiatry was established in the Government Medical College, Srinagar and this mental health facility was converted into the Government Psychiatric Diseases Hospital, an associated hospital of the Government Medical College, Srinagar.

In 2009, under the NHMP, the hospital was selected for upgradation to the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS).

Presently, the government Psychiatric Diseases Hospital, Srinagar has two components, a 100-bedded IMHANS at Rainawari, Srinagar and a 30-bedded Community General Hospital Unit located within SMHS premises.

The hospital has a diagnostic section where tests such as Routine Hematology, Routine Biochemistry, Serum Electrolytes, Serology, EEG-Electroencephalography, and ECT-Electroconvulsive Therapy are performed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor