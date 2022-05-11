Drug found inside woman passenger's body at Coimbatore airport

As many as 81 capsules of drugs were recovered from the body of a woman passenger who had arrived at Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore Airport from Sharjah, Air Intelligence Unit said on Wednesday.

The woman had swallowed the drug capsules, which upon testing, were found to be Methamphetamine drugs.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

