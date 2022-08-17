Drug peddler from Goa arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 17 The sleuths of the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with Osmania University Police have apprehended an inter-state drug peddler.

The peddler was found with illegal possession of narcotic drugs like ecstasy pills, LSD blots and MDMA at Kakatiya Nagar, Habsiguda, under the Osmania University police station limits.

Twenty ecstasy pills, five LSD blots, four grams of MDMA, one mobile phone and Rs 4,000 in cash was seized from Priteesh Narayan Borkar alias Babu alias Khali, a resident of Goa.

According to the police, based on credible information, they arrested Priteesh when he was trying to sell the drugs at Habsiguda to drug consumers on Tuesday. The arrest was announced on Wednesday.

Police investigation revealed that the accused developed contact with Manzoor Ahmed, also from Goa, and together they started procuring the drugs in a bulk quantity from Thukaram Salgovkar alias Nana, Vikas Naik alias Vicky, Ramesh Chowhan, Steve, Edwin Nunis and Sanja Gowekar for a lesser price and the same were sold to the consumers for a higher price.

The accused sold the drugs in Anjuna Beach in Goa and in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the last eight years.

