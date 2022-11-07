Drugs instead of jobs.': Priyanka Gandhi takes a dig at BJP at Himachal Rally

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday slammed the BJP over its employment record in Himachal Pradesh. She also claimed 'youth (of Himachal) got drugs instead of employment under the BJP'. "Chhattisgarh has the lowest unemployment rate..., we gave five lakh jobs in three years. In Rajasthan, we gave 1.3 lakh jobs. Here, 63,000 posts are vacant. Youth is worried.

Claiming the drug menace is 'spreading', she said, "Youth want to do something... get jobs and look after their families. But those desires aren't getting fulfilled... so they're misguided and drug menace is being spread. Truth is there are about 30 lakh youth here... 15 lakh of whom are unemployed," the Congress general secretary said. In the 2017 election the Congress won just 21 seats to the BJP's 44. The state will vote on November 12 and the results will be declared on December 8.