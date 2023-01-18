Drugs worth Rs 17 lakhs confiscated in Goa

Panaji, Jan 18 Goa Police have registered four cases of drug peddling and confiscated narcotics valued at Rs 17 lakhs.

Nidhin Valsan, Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch and North Goa), said that three cases were registered by Crime Branch and one by the Calangute Police station.

Vasan informed that Crime Branch Police Station conducted a narcotic raid on Tuesday and caughtaccused Benedito Fernandes from Canacona in South Goa for being in illegal possession of greenish colour flowering and fruiting tops of a plant suspected to be marijuana weighing 5.452 kg, blackish colour oily substance suspected to be hashish Oil weighing 636 grams all valued at Rs 11,45,000 in the international market.

In the second case, Crime Branch team conducted a raid and caught accused person namely Malik Sayed, 28, from Mapusa with contraband cocaine, weighing 4.18 grams and MDMA weighing 2.50 grams, all valued at Rs 75,000.

In the third case by the Crime Branch, one Ashok Lagad, 52, from Ahmadnagar, Maharashtra, was caught with marijuana weighing 2.250 kg worth Rs 2,25,000.

During a raid conducted by Calangute Police station, two persons namely Waseem Bhat and Shakil Ahmed, natives of Srinagar and Jammu, were found allegedly in possession with black colour sticky substance suspected to be hashish weighing 225 gms and orange colour powder like substance suspected to be MDMA weighing 20 grams value at Rs 2,50,000.

All cases are booked under NDPS Act.

Goa Police are further investigating the cases.

