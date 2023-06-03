Drugs worth Rs 2.2 lakhs seized in Goa, 1 arrested

By IANS | Published: June 3, 2023 12:39 PM 2023-06-03T12:39:02+5:30 2023-06-03T12:55:15+5:30

Panaji, June 3 Goa Police have arrested a 30-year-old man for possessing drugs worth Rs 2.2 lakhs. Superintendent ...

Drugs worth Rs 2.2 lakhs seized in Goa, 1 arrested | Drugs worth Rs 2.2 lakhs seized in Goa, 1 arrested

Drugs worth Rs 2.2 lakhs seized in Goa, 1 arrested

Next

Panaji, June 3 Goa Police have arrested a 30-year-old man for possessing drugs worth Rs 2.2 lakhs.

Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan said that a Crime Branch team led by Police Inspector Nitin Halarnkar conducted a raid at Guirim-Bardez in North Goa and caught the accused red handed with the narcotics.

The seized drugs included a white coloured crystalline substance suspected to be MDMA weighing 15.10 grams; and 770 grams of marijuana which was found in a polythene pack parcel.

The accused individual has been identified as Pappu Ram, a native of Jodhpur.

Police are further investigating the case.


sbk/ksk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Nitin halarnkar Nitin halarnkar Pappu ram Crime Branch Goa Police Crime Branch Of Delhi Police Delhi Police Crime Branch Police Crime Branch Crime branch of mumbai police Mumbai police crime branch Pune crime branch Bengaluru central crime branch Delhi police special crime branch