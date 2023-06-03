Drugs worth Rs 2.2 lakhs seized in Goa, 1 arrested
Panaji, June 3 Goa Police have arrested a 30-year-old man for possessing drugs worth Rs 2.2 lakhs.
Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan said that a Crime Branch team led by Police Inspector Nitin Halarnkar conducted a raid at Guirim-Bardez in North Goa and caught the accused red handed with the narcotics.
The seized drugs included a white coloured crystalline substance suspected to be MDMA weighing 15.10 grams; and 770 grams of marijuana which was found in a polythene pack parcel.
The accused individual has been identified as Pappu Ram, a native of Jodhpur.
Police are further investigating the case.
