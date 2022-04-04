Drugs worth Rs 3 crore seized in Assam's Morigaon

Morigaon (Assam), April 4 : Police on Sunday seized drugs worth around Rs 3 crore and apprehended three persons in Assam's Morigaon district. Based on secret information, a police team of Morigaon district had set up a Naka checking at Jagiroad Silbhanga area and intercepted a motorcycle. Moon Prakash Tiwari, Officer-in-Charge of Jagiroad police station said that during checking the police team recovered 309 grams of drugs. "The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 2.5 to 3 crore. We apprehended three persons and seized one motorcycle and three mobile phones," Moon Prakash Tiwari said. The apprehended persons were identified as Zakir Hussain, Saddam Hussain and Sahidul Islam.

( With inputs from ANI )

