Dry weather expected in J&K during next 24 hours

Srinagar, May 14 Weather was erratic in J&K during last 24 hours. The MeT office said on Sunday that mainly dry weather is expected during next 24 hours.

"Mainly dry weather is expected in J&K today with chances of a brief spell of rain/thunder at isolated places," MeT office said.

Srinagar had 10.6, Pahalgam 5.6 and Gulmarg 3 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Leh in Ladakh region had 1.4 as the minimum temperature.

