Dry weather expected in J&K during next 24 hours
By IANS | Published: May 14, 2023 09:24 AM 2023-05-14T09:24:03+5:30 2023-05-14T09:40:26+5:30
Srinagar, May 14 Weather was erratic in J&K during last 24 hours. The MeT office said on Sunday that mainly dry weather is expected during next 24 hours.
"Mainly dry weather is expected in J&K today with chances of a brief spell of rain/thunder at isolated places," MeT office said.
Srinagar had 10.6, Pahalgam 5.6 and Gulmarg 3 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.
Leh in Ladakh region had 1.4 as the minimum temperature.
