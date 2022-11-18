Dry weather with partly cloudy sky likely in J&K

Srinagar, Nov 18 Weather was dry in J&K during the last 24 hours, the MeT office said.

The weather office on Friday forecast dry weather with partly cloudy sky during the next 24 hours .

Srinagar recorded 0.4 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, Pahalgam minus 4.2 and Gulmarg minus 3.

Drass in Ladakh region registered minus 13.2 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, Kargil minus 8.1 and Leh minus 8.9.

Jammu recorded 10 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, Katra 9.4, Batote 4.9, Banihal 6.6 and Bhaderwah 1.7.

