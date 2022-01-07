DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Law Officer/ Legal Assistant posts, know dates, fee and other details

Application filling process for Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB is soon going to start. DSSSB has invited applications for Assistant Law Officer/ Legal Assistant posts. The candidates can apply online on the official dsssb.delhi.gov.in., and the registration process will start from January 10 to February 9, 2022. Here are the details.



Eligibility Criteria

The applicants must have a graduation degree in Law, and the educational qualification and age limit will vary according to the departments. Check more details on the site below.

<strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Examination Scheme

The exam will be conducted on Two-Tier, i.e. Tier-I & Tier-II for the post of Assistant Law Officer / Legal Assistant. Tier-I & Tier-II will also have different makes criteria, Tier-I will be of 200 makes, while Tier-II will be of 300 marks. And the examination language will be in Hindi/ English only.

Application Fees

Application Fees is 100 rupees for all candidates, except women who belong from Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. & Ex-serviceman category will be able to give examinations free for all posts.