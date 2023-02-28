DTC conductor held by CBI for taking bribe

New Delhi, Feb 28 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said that they have arrested a DTC Bus Conductor posted at Nand Nagri Depot for allegedly demanding and accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe from an employee for getting his suspension revoked.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against accused Rahul Kumar on allegations of demanding a bribe for getting the suspension of the complainant revoked.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting bribe of Rs 50,000 from the victim.

The official said that searches were also conducted at the accused's premises at Ghaziabad.

The accused was produced on Tuesday before a court, which sent him to 14 days judicial custody.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor