Dubai restricts movements of online betting app promoter Saurabh Chandrakar

Dubai authorities have restricted the movements of Saurabh Chandrakar, one of two promoters of the Mahadev online betting app, at the behest of Indian agencies, sources said. Chandrakar and his co-promoter Ravi Uppal are under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for money laundering and allegedly masterminding the betting syndicate.

This development comes two weeks after Uppal's detention by Dubai police. Chandrakar and Uppal have been residing in Dubai for nearly two years. The ED has identified properties worth Rs 100 crore belonging to Chandrakar and Uppal in Dubai and has initiated the legal process for their attachment. Both individuals are now being red-corner noticed via Interpol, and Indian agencies are in the process of starting extradition proceedings.

There are suspicions that the promoters of the Mahadev group may have acquired properties in several countries, including Sri Lanka, London, Australia, and certain tax haven nations. Previously, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had alleged that they were probing a claim made by a member of the Mahadev group, asserting that a bribe had been paid to the former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel.

All You Need to Know About the Mahadev Betting App Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) estimates that the main promoters of the Mahadev Online Book scam have amassed Rs 5,000 crore. The operation involves multiple websites and is managed through various groups on instant messaging apps, overseen by individuals known as panel owners. These panel owners promote Mahadev Book by displaying its contact number on websites, attracting new participants.

Participants are instructed to contact specific WhatsApp numbers upon clicking on the ad. They receive two distinct numbers—one for depositing money and accumulating points in user IDs, and another for contacting the website to redeem accumulated points in the designated IDs.