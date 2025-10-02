Dussehra 2025: Buying Gold on This Auspicious Day? Investors Must Avoid These 5 Mistakes

On October 1, 2025, gold reached a new record high. In Delhi, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold crossed the ₹1.2 lakh mark, reaching ₹1,20,625. Over the past 12 months, gold prices have increased by more than 52.21%. Traditionally, people buy gold on Dussehra as an auspicious investment, and this year’s surge has attracted investors nationwide. However, amid this enthusiasm, it is essential for investors to focus on fundamentals and avoid being carried away by market excitement. Controlling expectations regarding returns from gold and silver investments is equally important for wise decision-making.

1. Avoid buying at a high premium

Investors should refrain from paying excessive premiums due to dealer markups or collectibility charges. During the current bull run in gold and silver, it is important not to make impulsive decisions driven by market trends. Wealth is built over the long term through careful planning and disciplined investment. Following the rules of investing in gold and silver and making thoughtful purchases ensures sustainable growth. Overpaying in a market frenzy can reduce future returns. A patient, strategic approach is crucial to maximize benefits while minimizing risks associated with unnecessarily high premiums on precious metals.

2. Don’t ignore liquidity

Large gold and silver bars or jewelry are often less liquid and may be more difficult to sell at favorable prices. Compared to easily tradable forms such as silver or gold ETFs, coins, or smaller bars, these assets may take longer to convert into cash. Investors must carefully consider the ease of selling the assets they choose. Selecting a form of investment that can be liquidated without complications ensures flexibility in emergencies. Being mindful of liquidity helps investors maintain control over their funds and avoids situations where one might have to sell at a loss or face delays in accessing cash.

3. Verify purity and certification

Before purchasing gold or silver, investors should focus on confirming the purity of the metal. The credibility of the seller is equally important, and buyers must verify proper certification and background. Always ensure that gold or silver is hallmarked or certified by recognized authorities. This guarantees authenticity and reduces the risk of fraud. Making informed decisions regarding purity and certification protects the investment and provides confidence in its value. Careful attention to these details is essential for both new and experienced investors, ensuring that their precious metal holdings are genuine and trustworthy at all times.

4. Pay attention to storage and costs

Investors must consider the costs associated with storing and managing physical gold and silver. These expenses can reduce net returns if not properly managed. Planning for secure storage ensures the safety of investments and provides peace of mind. Choosing reliable storage facilities and calculating associated costs beforehand prevents unexpected financial losses. Maintaining proper security safeguards the investment against theft or damage. A well-thought-out storage plan is as important as the investment itself. Physical possession of precious metals requires careful handling, and addressing storage concerns proactively ensures the long-term safety and value of gold and silver holdings.

5. Don’t invest without a strategy

Before buying gold, silver, or related ETFs, investors should develop a long-term investment strategy in consultation with a certified advisor. Following crowd behavior, market trends, or attempting to time purchases based on short-term fluctuations can be risky. A planned, disciplined approach ensures that investments are aligned with financial goals and risk tolerance. Strategic planning helps manage expectations and avoids impulsive decisions. Long-term thinking is key to maximizing returns from precious metals. Establishing a clear strategy before investing provides structure and direction. Investors who approach gold and silver systematically are better equipped to navigate market volatility effectively.