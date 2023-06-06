DVAC raids senior IAS officer's residence in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, June 6 The Department of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) in Tamil Nadu conducted searches at the premises of a senior IAS officer on Tuesday.

The raids were going on at five locations, including the residence of the IAS officer, in Chennai and Villupuram and Dharpamuri districts.

The officer has been identified as Malarvizhi, who is allegedly involved in a receipt book procurement scam.

Allegedly, Malarvizhi as the District Collector of Dharmapuri had diverted funds from the state's fifth plan commission grants for the procurement of receipt books for 251 village panchayats.

It has been alleged that a total of 1,25,500 receipt books for property tax, professional tax collection and other forms of tax collection were bought with these funds from two private companies at higher rates and without calling tender.

As per the charges, Malarvizhi had conspired with the owners of the two firms and swindled Rs 1.31 crore from the funds.

The Dharmpuri unit of DVAC has registered cases against Malarvizhi, H. Thageer Hussain of Crescent Traders, and Veeriah Palanivelu of Naga Traders under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

