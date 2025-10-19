Dynamite News Young India Country Award 2025 Honours Manu Bhaker, Ruma Devi and Divya Deshmukh

The Constitution Club of India in the national capital witnessed a historic evening of celebration and a new wave of positive change on Thursday. The occasion marked the 10th anniversary of the popular online news channel Dynamite News and the grand, prestigious ceremony of the ‘Young India Country Award 2025’. Eminent personalities from across the country gathered to honour extraordinary talents who have made remarkable contributions and brought positive societal change.

The chief guest of the ceremony was Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, while India’s 50th Chief Justice, Dr. DY Chandrachud, graced the event as the keynote speaker. Senior Supreme Court Judge Shri Rajesh Bindal and former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Anil Agrawal attended as special guests. Dynamite News Founder and Editor-in-Chief Manoj Tibrewal Aakash, along with the channel’s Chairperson Rani Tibrewal, were also present at the event.

The packed Speakers’ Hall at the Constitution Club of India echoed with applause as three young talents were honoured with the ‘Young India Country Award 2025’ for their remarkable contributions and social impact. Talented shooter Manu Bhaker, who won two medals at the Paris Olympics, inspiring thousands of women; Ruma Devi, a symbol of women empowerment and a source of inspiration for women striving for success; and India’s young chess grandmaster Divya Deshmukh, winner of two gold and one bronze medal at the Women’s Chess Olympiad, received the prestigious awards. The awardees were presented with certificates of appreciation, mementos, shawls, and a cash prize of INR 1 lakh each.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal said that senior journalist Manoj Tibrewal Aakash took the courageous decision to leave his government job at Doordarshan and start his own channel. Today, the channel not only provides employment to hundreds but has also become a powerful medium for positive change. He further added that the initiative of Dynamite News to recognise and honour young talent through the ‘Young India Country Award’ is truly inspirational. Shri Goyal appreciated the unprecedented initiative of Dynamite News.

He also stated, “We must adopt the ‘Panch Pran’ laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that the dream of a ‘Developed India’ is realised by 2047. We must work unitedly, fulfil our responsibilities, and safeguard the spirit of India. When 1.4 billion Indians move forward step by step, the nation moves 1.4 billion steps ahead. Prime Minister Modi’s public life over the past 50 years is spotless, which serves as an inspiration to us all. Today, India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world.”

In his address, former Chief Justice of India Dr DY Chandrachud said that the energy and hard work of Manoj Tibrewal Aakash has helped Dynamite News achieve a significant milestone in the country. He pointed out that it is a happy coincidence that all the awardees selected for the Young India Country Award are women, making this initiative also a symbol of women empowerment. He extended his best wishes to Dynamite News and Manoj Tibrewal Aakash for this effort. He highlighted that the status of women in India has changed; they are now active across all sectors. This is reflected in the ceremony, where all the awardees were women, demonstrating how recognition and encouragement can inspire women to advance.

Former CJI further remarked, “True journalism is journalism that follows the path of truth. Accuracy is the core value of journalism, and when we tread the path of truth, precision becomes imperative.”

Dr. Chandrachud also stated, “If we look at India’s current population, approximately 450 million people are below 18 years of age, 85 percent of the population is under 49, and 250 million children are below 10. Today, we are not merely honouring three individuals; this award is a symbol of recognition for the entire youth community of India and their potential.”

During the inaugural session, Manoj Tibrewal Aakash warmly welcomed all the guests, while Chairperson Rani Tibrewal expressed gratitude by presenting bouquets to the dignitaries. The award jury included Justice Ranjana Desai, Chairperson of the Press Council of India and former Supreme Court Judge; Shri Sanjay Kothari, Secretary and member of the High-Level Committee of ‘One Nation, One Election’ and Senior IAS Officer; Dr. Chinmay Pandya, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar, and member of Akhil Vishva Gayatri Pariwar; and Dr. M.C. Mishra, former Director, AIIMS New Delhi.

At the conclusion of the program, Dynamite News Executive Editor Subhash Raturi expressed gratitude to all attendees. The event was attended by Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh, MP Lahar Singh Siroya, former Rajya Sabha Secretary-Generals Desh Deepak Verma, senior IAS officers Dinesh Tyagi and Sanjeev Mittal, along with numerous eminent personalities from the judiciary, bureaucracy, education, politics, sports, industry, and media sectors.