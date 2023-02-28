E-Nuggets scam: Fresh ED raids in Kolkata to track accounts used for cryptocurrency dealing

Kolkata, Feb 28 In a renewed action over the mobile-gaming app E-Nuggets scam involving crores of rupees, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths are conducting raids in a slum area in Kolkata since Tuesday morning.

The raids are being conducted in the slum area opposite to Sambhunath Pandit Hospital.

Sources said that following the information provided by Amir Khan, the key-accused in the scam, the ED sleuths have come across certain individuals whose accounts were hired by him and his associates for cryptocurrency dealings, and the central agency raids were being carried out to track those bank account holders.

However, ED sleuths remained totally silent about the outcome of the raids.

To recall, in September last year, the ED sleuths seized huge cash and gold from the residence of Amir Khan's father Nasir Khan, a local businessman, at Garden Reach area in Kolkata. The recovered money was part of the proceeds of the scam, the ED officials had confirmed then.

Amir Khan reportedly launched a mobile gaming application named E-Nuggets, which was designed for defrauding public.

During the initial period, the users were rewarded with commission and the balance in the wallet could be withdrawn in a hassle-free manner. This provided initial confidence to the users, who started investing bigger amounts for a greater percentage of commission.

However, after collecting handsome amounts from the public, all of a sudden withdrawal from the said app was stopped at one pretext or the other and thereafter, all data, including profile information, was wiped out from the said app server.

