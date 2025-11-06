Each vote will prevent the return of 'jungle raj' in Bihar: HM Amit Shah

New Delhi, Nov 6 As the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections began, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday urged the people to vote in record numbers, emphasising that every vote would help prevent the return of “jungle raj” in the state.

Taking to the social media platform ‘X’, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote in Hindi (loosely translated), “I urge my voting brothers and sisters of Bihar, especially the youth, to turn out in large numbers and cast their votes in the first phase of polling today.”

He added, “Each of your votes will help stop the return of Jungle Raj in Bihar, uphold good governance, and pave the way for building a developed and self-reliant state. In this election, teach a lesson to those who compromise the nation’s security by protecting infiltrators and Naxalites.”

Highlighting the importance of participation, HM Shah said, “Your vote will play a crucial role in ensuring modern education for every citizen, the welfare of the poor, better employment opportunities for the youth, and in restoring Bihar’s pride.”

Meanwhile, polling for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections began at 7 a.m. on Thursday across 18 districts of the state.

Voting is being conducted in 121 Assembly constituencies, and 1,314 candidates, including 1,192 male and 122 female candidates, are in the fray of this election.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 3,75,13,302 electors, including 1,98,35,325 males, 1,76,77,219 females, and 758 third gender voters, will decide the fate of 1314 candidates in this election.

The total number of polling stations is 45,341, including 36,733 in the rural areas and 8,608 in the urban areas.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared 320 model stations, 926 women-managed and 107 PwD-managed in these districts. The webcasting will be available in all 45,341 polling stations.

Polling will continue till 6 p.m. in the general booths. However, in six Assembly constituencies located in Naxal-affected areas, voting will conclude at 5 p.m.

Voting is underway in Khagaria, Munger, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Patna, Bhojpur, Madhepura, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, and Buxar.

Unprecedented security arrangements are in place for the first phase. Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed across all 18 districts, with special patrols positioned at sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths. Over 15 battalions of forces have been deployed across the state.

The Patna district administration said security personnel have been stationed at every booth to prevent any disturbance or spread of rumours.

Patna alone has 5,677 polling stations, including 541 women-only stations, 49 model polling stations, 14 PwD-friendly polling stations and three youth-themed booths.

