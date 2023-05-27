EAM Jaishankar performs Bhoomi Pujan of 2 'Smart Anganwadis' in Gujarat

Narmada (Gujarat) [India], May 27 : External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday performed Bhoomi Pujan (ground breaking ceremony) of two 'Smart Anganwadis' in Narmada district.

"Health and Anganwadis have a very deep connection, if we strengthen it further then the steps to move forward will become easier, so this time my focus is on smart Anganwadis," he told reporters.

Expressing happiness over performing the Bhoomi Pujan, Jaishankar a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, tweeted, "Had the privilege of performing Bhoomi Pujan of 2 Smart Anganwadis at Vyadhar, Tilakwara in my parliamentary state of Gujarat this morning. Thanks to regional MP Geeta Ben Rathwa ji for being present with me."

"Under MPLADS, special emphasis is being laid on health, nutrition and education which will ensure a bright future for the country," he said.

EAM Jaishankar is on his two-day visit to Gujarat.

He also visited Malsamot village in Dediapada taluka of the district and said, "Had the good fortune to visit Malsamot again on Friday. Announced 2 new Anganwadis and one health and wellness centre from MPLADS. I hope that these facilities will bring positive changes in the lives of people."

Later he also visited the Nari Shakti Kendra of Malsamot village and the Ekta Skill Development Centre in Kevadia.

"Nari Shakti Kendra of Malasmot; My first MP fund project! Saw sustainable products made by our sisters there. Appreciate the partnership of the Happy Faces Foundation," he tweeted in Hindi.

Moreover, he also visited Bhadod village in Sagbara the third model village in the region.

"Today, visited Bhadod of Sagbara, the third model village in the region. Very happy to see the progress in the village and the desire and yearning for a better future among the children," he tweeted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor