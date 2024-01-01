Earth to Be Closest to Sun This Year on Wednesday

Akola: Earth's elliptical orbit around the sun creates a constant change in the distance between the two celestial bodies. On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, Earth will be at its closest point to the sun for the year.

Typically, the average distance between Earth and the sun is 149.6 million kilometers. However, at sunset on January 3, this distance will shrink to just 147.098 million kilometers. This means Earth will be nearly 2.6 million kilometers closer to the sun compared to the average, resulting in a slightly larger than usual sun disk in the sky. This point of minimum distance is known as perihelion.

In contrast, aphelion is the point of maximum distance between Earth and the sun, reaching around 152.6 million kilometers in early July. Currently, as the sun is tilted toward the Southern Hemisphere, that region experiences summer, while the Northern Hemisphere, including India, enjoys winter.

Perihelion and Aphelion Explained:

Perihelion: Earth's closest point to the sun on its orbital path. During perihelion, the sun appears slightly larger in the sky.

Earth's closest point to the sun on its orbital path. During perihelion, the sun appears slightly larger in the sky. Aphelion: Earth's farthest point from the sun on its orbital path. During aphelion, the sun appears slightly smaller in the sky.

The Sun and the earth are always engaged in the dance of distance. It is an ongoing astronomical phenomenon. The upcoming perihelion on January 3 provides an opportunity for astronomy enthusiasts to observe this unique celestial event with a scientific perspective.

- Prabhakar Dod, Senior Astronomy Scholar, Akola