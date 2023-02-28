Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude strikes Manipur's Noney

For the past few days, many parts of the world have been hit by an earthquake. An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit the Noney district of Manipur in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). Apart from this, earthquakes have shaken the land in Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

The quake struck at around 2.46 am with a depth of 25 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 02:46:39 IST, Lat: 24.67 & Long: 93.66, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Noney, Manipur, India," the NCS said in a tweet.

Earlier on February 19, an earthquake struck the town of Nandigama in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district. No loss of lives was reported.

The tremors occurred at around 7.13 am on Sunday and lasted for 3.4 seconds. Fearful residents rushed out of their homes onto the streets. On the same day, an earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale also struck Madhya Pradesh.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck Dhar, about 151 km southwest of Indore around 1 pm. The earthquake's epicentre was at a depth of 10 km beneath the earth's surface, the agency said.