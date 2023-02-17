Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits J-K's Katra

Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits J-K's Katra

Tremours were felt in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra early morning on Friday, according to National Centre for Seismology.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale was recorded at 5.01 am today. The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 17-02-2023, 05:01:49 IST, Lat: 33.10 & Long: 75.97, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 97km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited.

