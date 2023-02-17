Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits J-K's Katra
By ANI | Published: February 17, 2023 06:41 AM 2023-02-17T06:41:50+5:30 2023-02-17T12:15:02+5:30
Tremours were felt in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra early morning on Friday, according to National Centre for Seismology.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale was recorded at 5.01 am today. The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 10 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 17-02-2023, 05:01:49 IST, Lat: 33.10 & Long: 75.97, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 97km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
