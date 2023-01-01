Earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hit Haryana on first day of 2023

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Haryana's Jhajjar in the early hours of Sunday, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The tremors of the earthquake were also felt in the national capital and its surrounding areas. An earthquake of Magnitude 3.8 jolted the national capital and surrounding areas at around 1.19 am.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Haryana's Jhajjar and its depth was 5 km below the ground, "National Center for Seismology said in a statement. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country. There were no reports of any injuries or damage. Earlier on November 12, earthquake tremors were felt across the Delhi NCR. According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the magnitude of the November 12 earthquake was 5.4 on the Richter scale that occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57 pm.