Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Andaman and Nicobar Island

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred 55 kilometres from Diglipur in the Andaman and Nicobar islands, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Friday.

The earthquake was reported at 7:50 AM May 27.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 27-05-2022, 07:50:15 IST, Lat: 13.04 & Long: 93.44, Depth: 32 Km , Location: 55km ESE of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island," tweeted NCS.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor