Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Bay of Bengal

New Delhi [India], June 5 : An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale jolted the Bay of Bengal on Monday morning, according to National Center for Seismology (NSC).

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 7:40 am on Monday and at a depth of 10 Km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 05-06-2023, 07:40:23 IST, Lat: 15.32 & Long: 92.84, Depth: 10 Km, Location:Bay of Bengal, India," tweeted NCS.

Further details are awaited.

