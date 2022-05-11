Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale hit Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh on Wednesday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of five kilometres at 20 kilometres northeast of Pithoragarh.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.6, Occurred on 11-05-2022, 10:03:09 IST, Lat: 29.73 & Long: 80.34, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 20 km NE of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India," NCS said in a tweet.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

