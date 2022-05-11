Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh
By ANI | Published: May 11, 2022 10:44 AM2022-05-11T10:44:56+5:302022-05-11T10:55:07+5:30
An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale hit Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh on Wednesday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.
According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of five kilometres at 20 kilometres northeast of Pithoragarh.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.6, Occurred on 11-05-2022, 10:03:09 IST, Lat: 29.73 & Long: 80.34, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 20 km NE of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India," NCS said in a tweet.
No casualties have been reported so far.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
