Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.8 Jolts Assam, Other Parts Of North Eastern Region

Earthquake tremors were felt in Assam's Guwahati and other parts of the North Eastern region on Friday morning. Reportedly an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck the North Eastern region along with parts of Bangladesh.

This is the second incident of quake after an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 jolted Delhi, North India and parts of Pakistan earlier on Tuesday this week.According to National Center for Seismology, an earthquake of Magnitude 4.8 occurred on June 16 at 10:16:15 IST. The exact coordinates of the quake were at Lat: 24.86 & Long: 91.98 with a depth of 70 Km in the Bangladesh region.