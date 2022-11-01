Earthquake tremors felt in MP, Arunachal Pradesh

Earthquake tremors felt in MP, Arunachal Pradesh

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale jolted Madhya Pradesh's Pachmarhi on Tuesday morning, the National Center for Seismology informed.

According to the NCS, the earthquake felt had an intensity of 10 km depth and 23.28 latitudes with 80.35 longitude.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 01-11-2022, 08:43:59 IST, Lat: 23.28 & Long: 80.35, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 216km ENE of Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh, India," the NCS tweeted.

In the earlier hours of Tuesday, the movement of tectonic plates was felt near Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang which was recorded at 3.7 on the Richter scale.

The NCS had informed on October 20 that an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was felt in Gujarat's Surat while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in his hometown for the launch Mission LiFE in Kevadia.

( With inputs from ANI )

