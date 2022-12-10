East Champaran-based gang of burglars busted, four held

New Delhi, Dec 10 With the arrest of four men, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Saturday claimed to have busted an inter-state gang of burglars operating from East Champaran in Bihar, said an official on Saturday.

Police said that they have also recovered more than 2,000 bags (45,000 Kgs) of plastic PVC powder worth Rs 60 lakh, 550 cloth rolls worth Rs. 11 lakh and other materials.

The accused have been identified as Vikash Ram alias Rajan, 24, Anwar-Ul-Haq, 22, Rakesh Kumar Sah, 22, and Gul Alam, 25, all residents of village Sugauli in East Champaran.

With their arrest police have claimed to have solved 5 cases of burglary in the national Capital.

According to Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), police teams were working on analysing the crimes based on spatial patterns and modus operandi.

"During such analysis, it was realised that in recent months, some incidents of burglary have taken place in the warehouses, which have the same modus operandi. Considering the seriousness of the crimes, a police team was put on the task to work upon these cases," said the Special CP.

"A specific input about one Vikas member of a Bihar-based burglary gang was also received by the police team and acting on the inputs, raided a godown in Sanoth village. All four accused were arrested from the godown which was also used by them to store stolen goods," said the official.

Vikas is the gang leader and he specialises in burglaries of large quantities of goods from warehouses.

"Vikas and his associates used to conduct recce on a bike around the areas of warehouses in the outskirts. They used to select warehouses to rob which were not secure enough or were not opened for days," said the official.

"Using the SIMs issued on fake IDs, they, after stealing from the warehouse, used to contact the transporters and ask them for trucks to transport the goods from these warehouses to their rented warehouse. From there, they used to get another truck to further transport the goods," said the official.

