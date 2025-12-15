Eastern Peripheral Highway Accident: Several Injured After Dense Fog Triggers Multi-Vehicle Pile-Up in Greater Noida

Dense fog on the Eastern Peripheral Highway in Greater Noida caused a major road accident on Monday morning, December 15. Visibility was extremely poor in the Dankaur police station area, leading to a pile-up involving around 12 vehicles. Several people were injured in the accident and were taken to the hospital with the help of the police.

According to reports, the accident occurred when vehicles were travelling from Palwal towards Greater Noida. Due to the sudden drop in visibility caused by dense fog, drivers were unable to see vehicles ahead, resulting in multiple collisions one after another.

After receiving information, police rushed to the spot and, with the help of residents, rescued the injured and shifted them to hospitals by ambulance. Traffic was later restored after the damaged vehicles were cleared from the road.

Visuals From Accident Site

VIDEO | Greater Noida: Multiple vehicles collided on the Eastern Peripheral highway earlier today due to dense fog. More details are awaited.



(Source: Third Party)

(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/CzaD5xTHCY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 15, 2025

This is the third such incident in the last three days on the Eastern Peripheral Highway. Similar accidents were reported on Saturday (December 13) and Sunday (December 12). Persistent dense fog has made driving conditions extremely difficult for motorists on this stretch.

Foggy conditions have affected traffic movement in Noida and Greater Noida for the past three days. Visibility dropped to near zero in several areas on Monday morning, with similar conditions reported on the Yamuna Expressway and the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway as well.