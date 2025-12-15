Hapur Accident: Four Injured as Six Vehicles Collide Amid Thick Fog and Low Visibility Near Anwarpur
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 15, 2025 09:41 IST2025-12-15T09:41:39+5:302025-12-15T09:41:49+5:30
At least four people were injured after six vehicles collided with each other due to low visibility amid thick fog on Monday, December 15. The accident took place on a flyover near Anwarpur in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur.
After receiving the information, local police and officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) transported the injured to the nearby hospital for treatment. Significant traffic was reported on the route due to an accident and low visibility.