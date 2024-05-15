EC Accepts Khaistani Separatist Amritpal Singh's Nomination from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Seat

The Election Commission (EC) has accepted the nomination form of 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh to contest the Lok Sabha election from the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat. Amritpal Singh, who is lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail, filed his nomination as an independent candidate on May 10.The nomination papers for radical preacher and Khalistan separatist Amritpal Singh, who is currently incarcerated in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act, were filed by his representative and uncle from the Kadoor Sahib seat on May 10.

Amritpal Singh had declared assets worth ₹1,000. The radical preacher's poll affidavit showed that he had ₹1,000 in a State Bank of India branch, Rayya, Baba Bakala in Amritsar.His wife Kirandip Kaur owns movable assets worth ₹18.37 lakh. It comprises ₹20,000 cash in hand, gold jewellery worth ₹14 lakh and 4,000 GBP (pound) equivalent to ₹4,17,440, in account at Revolut Ltd, London, UK.

Singh has been shown as dependent on parents while his spouse is a British citizen. She earlier worked as a language interpreter at National Health Services in the UK, but is now a housewife, as per the affidavit.Amritpal Singh has declared that 12 criminal cases are pending against him though he has not been convicted in any case. He, along with nine of his associates, has been lodged in the Dibrugarh jail since April 23, 2023.