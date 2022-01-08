EC announces seven-phase assembly poll in Uttar Pradesh from Feb 10 to March 7

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced seven-phase election to Uttar Pradesh assembly from February 10 to March 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10 along with other four states for which poll dates were announced.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The poll dates were announced by CEC Sushil Chandra at a press conference here.

The polling in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will be held on February 14 and in Manipur in two phases on February 27 and March 6.

In 2017 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 312 out of 403 seats.The Samajwadi Party and the Congress had sealed an alliance with the former contesting on 298 seats and the latter on the remaining 105 seats. The SP could manage to win only 47 seats and Congress won seven seats. Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) had won 19 seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

