EC censures Dilip Ghosh for derogatory comments against Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, April 1 The Election Commission of India has censured former BJP president in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh, for his recent derogatory comments targeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Ghosh, who is a BJP candidate from Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency in West Burdwan district this time, recently made some derogatory comments about the Chief Minister where he questioned the latter’s parental lineage.

Trinamool Congress, in due course, complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) through the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal seeking action as per legal provisions against Ghosh.

Accordingly, the Commission also issued a show-cause notice to Ghosh seeking his explanation in the matter. Subsequently, Ghosh gave a reply to the notice where he reportedly apologised for his comments.

On Monday, the Commission communicated that they are of the opinion that Ghosh has resorted to derogatory personal attacks against the Chief Minister which was not acceptable.

Reminding that women have a special place in society, the Commission cautioned Ghosh to maintain the model code of conduct (MCC) guidelines and refrain from making such comments in future.

Earlier in its complaint to the CEO's office, Trinamool Congress had accused Dilip Ghosh of being a habitual offender as regards making derogatory comments against women.

“This is not the first time that Ghosh has attacked the Chief Minister in such an un-parliamentary manner. He has tried to malign the Chief Minister relentlessly for flourishing the women-power in West Bengal,” West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu had said.

