EC chalks out formula for poll phase-wise increase of CAPF deployment in Bengal

Kolkata, April 24 The Election Commission has chalked out a formula for the phase-wise increase in central armed paramilitary forces (CAPF) deployment for the seven-phase polling in West Bengal.

Even before the second phase of polls for the three constituencies of Darjeeling, Raiganj and Balurghat on April 26, the state commission has finalised the CPAF deployment for the third phase in the four constituencies - Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Murshidabad, and Jangipur on May 7.

While 299 companies will be deployed for the second phase, the number will be increased to 334 companies in the third phase, insiders from the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer said.

The total deployment of CAPFs in the first phase on April 19 was just 263 companies.

"Before the third phase of polls on May 7, there will be a total of 403 companies of CAPFs in West Bengal. However, out of that, 334 companies will be deployed for the four Lok Sabha constituencies that will be going for polling in the third phase and the remaining will be kept on reserve," said a CEO office source.

He added that in the subsequent phases, the deployment of CAPF personnel will be increased proportionately, reaching the maximum level in the seventh and final phase on June 1, when a total of nine constituencies will be going for polling.

Another crucial decision, taken by the Election Commission on Wednesday, was that from the second phase, a senior CAPF official will be present in the district control rooms of the state police throughout the polling period and till the time the EVMs reach the strong-rooms.

"In the first phase, the process was long, where first, a communication was made to the higher officials of CAPF from the state police control rooms and subsequently, the messages were conveyed to the company commanders. However, from the second phase, the senior officials present at the state police control rooms will be able to pass on the communication immediately to the company commanders concerned," the CEO's office source said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor