EC Changes Counting Date for Arunachal and Sikkim Assembly Elections from June 4 to June 2

The Election Commission of India on Sunday changed the counting schedule of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim from June 4 to June 2.The poll body cited that the term of both the legislative assemblies would be ending on June 2 and according to Article 324, Article 172(1) of the Constitution of India and Section 15 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, it is necessary for the ECI to conduct the elections before the cessation of their respective terms.

In view of this rule, the poll body has decided to modify the election schedule which was announced on Saturday and changed the day of counting of votes to June 2 from June 4.

The Commission further informed that the change of date is only for the counting of votes for the assembly elections, while there shall be no change in respect of schedule for the parliamentary constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.The assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, the day when phase 1 elections of Lok Sabha will take place, while Andhra Pradesh will vote on May 13. The Assembly polls in Odisha will be held in four phases-- May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.