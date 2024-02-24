EC Clarifies Truth Regarding Lok Sabha Election Dates Amidst Circulating WhatsApp Messages

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has stepped forward to address a fake WhatsApp message circulating regarding the schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Through its official account on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the ECI debunked the misinformation and clarified that no official dates have been announced yet.

"A fake message is being shared on WhatsApp regarding the schedule for #LokSabhaElections2024 #FactCheck: The message is #Fake. No dates have been announced so far by #ECI. Election Schedule is announced by the Commission through a press conference," stated the ECI in its post on X.

A fake message is being shared on Whats app regarding schedule for #LokSabhaElections2024#FactCheck: The message is #Fake. No dates have been announced so far by #ECI.



Election Schedule is announced by the Commission through a press conference. #VerifyBeforeYouAmplifypic.twitter.com/KYFcBmaozE — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) February 24, 2024

Reports from IANS suggest that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to reveal the schedule for the upcoming parliamentary elections on March 13-14. Following the announcement, the model code of conduct (MCC) will be enforced.

ECI teams have already conducted visits to several states and engaged in discussions with the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) to evaluate the election preparedness. Currently, officials from the ECI are in Tamil Nadu, assessing the election-related preparations by the state machinery. In the upcoming week, the ECI plans to visit Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, the full Commission is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir on March 11-12 to evaluate the poll preparedness and security scenario in the region. J&K marks the final stop on ECI's tour of different states to gather firsthand information and issue necessary directives. It is anticipated that the Commission will announce the poll schedule shortly after returning from J&K.

It is noteworthy that the schedule for the seven-phase 2019 Lok Sabha elections was announced on March 10, while the dates for the nine-phase 2014 parliamentary polls were revealed on March 5. This year, nearly 97 crore Indians will be eligible to vote in the Lok Sabha elections.

The electoral rolls were recently published in all states/UTs across the country in early February after an extensive Special Summary Revision 2024. Several states including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh are set to hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.