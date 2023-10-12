EC team to visit Bihar to review Lok Sabha poll preparations

Patna, Oct 11 Keeping in view the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission has started preparations in Bihar and will be sending a 5-member team to the state.

In the first phase, the officials will reach Patna on October 15 and hold meetings with state government officers on voter lists and preparation of election.

The second phase will start from October 27 where the EC officers will hold review meetings with District Magistrates cum returning officers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor