ECI officials conduct inspection at Mizoram's Lunglei

Lunglei (Mizoram) [India], June 16 : As a part of the ongoing preparations for the General Election to Mizoram Legislative Assembly due to be held this year, officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) conducted an inspection at Lunglei on Friday.

First Level Checking (FLC) of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPATs (Voter verifiable paper audit trail) to be used in the Lunglei district is currently underway at the DC Indoor Stadium from June 13. It is expected to be completed tomorrow under the supervision of ECI engineers, said the officials.

As per the officials, User Acceptance Test (UAT) was successfully completed on June 12.

Today's inspection team included Lata Tripathi, Secretary, ECI, Vijay Gupta, SO, ECI and Gaurav Kumar, ASO, ECI.

Pu Donny Lalruatsanga, District Election Officer, TT Beikhaizi, Election Officer and H Lalramenga, SDC & Officer in charge received them. The team inspected the ongoing FLC and arrangements in place for EVM Warehouse and Strongroom.

They expressed their satisfaction with the current arrangements in the Lunglei district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor