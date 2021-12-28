ECI should conduct assembly polls in 5 states before scheduled time in view of possible third wave: TS Singh Deo

In view of rising concerns of the possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the Election Commission of India should conduct the assembly polls which are scheduled to take place next year in the five states, before the scheduled time, said Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "It would not be a right decision to postpone the upcoming assembly election in five states which include Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur. The Election Commission of India should conduct the elections before the scheduled time as there are rising concerns over possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic."

The State Health Minister was surprised over the Allahabad High Court's appeal to ECI for postponing the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh for 1-2 months.

"There will be more problems if elections are postponed as the positivity rate is still less at present. When the country will be in the middle of the third wave of COVID-19, it will become more difficult to conduct elections," he said.

Earlier on December 24, Allahabad High Court requested the Election Commission of India to immediately postpone the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh for 1-2 months. The court also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the EC to immediately ban rallies and public meetings of political parties in the state.

"If the commission postpones the polls for now, then it can not take place before September or October in 2022. At that time, the president rule has to be imposed in the states as the term of assembly will get over till the time. The Commission should conduct the elections before decided time in view of the possible third wave," Singh added.

Speaking about COVID-19 precautions, he said that there is a need to follow the proper guidelines in elections rallies.

"Big rallies should be avoided. Only people who have taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccination should be allowed in election rallies," the minister said.

( With inputs from ANI )

