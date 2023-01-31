Economic Survey 2023: Disinvestment proceeds of Rs 4.07 lakh crore realised in last 9 years

About Rs 4.07 lakh crore has been realised as disinvestment proceeds in the past nine years, and post-2014 the government is engaging with the private sector as a co-partner in the development, the Economic Survey said.

In the current fiscal, out of the budgeted amount of Rs 65,000 crore, 48 per cent or over Rs 31,000 crore has been collected as of January 18, 2023.

The survey said privatisation of Air India re-ignited the privatisation drive, and evidence shows that labour productivity and the overall efficiency of the PSUs disinvested during 1990-2015 has improved.

During FY15 to FY23 (as of 18 January 2023), an amount of about Rs 4.07 lakh crore has been realised as proceeds from disinvestment through 154 transactions using various modes/instruments, said the Survey tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Of this, Rs 3.02 lakh crore was realised from minority stake sale and Rs 69,412 crore was realised from strategic disinvestment transactions in 10 CPSEs - HPCL, REC, DCIL, HSCC, NPCC, NEEPCO, THDC, Kamrajar Port, Air India and NINL).

A fundamental principle behind the government's policy in the post- 2014 period has been the engagement with the private sector as a partner in the development process. The government's disinvestment policy has been revived in the last eight years with stake sales and the successful listing of PSEs on the stock market, it said.