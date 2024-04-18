ED Accuses Arvind Kejriwal of Deliberately Consuming Mangoes and Sweets To Increase Sugar Level For Bail

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed a Delhi Court on Thursday that despite Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claim of high blood sugar levels, he has been consuming mangoes, sweets, and sugary tea in jail. Zoheb Hossain, the special counsel for the ED, stated that Kejriwal's consumption of such items may be an attempt to artificially elevate his blood sugar levels to seek bail in the money laundering case. Kejriwal had applied for permission to consult his regular doctor in jail via virtual conferencing due to fluctuating blood sugar levels. Initially, Kejriwal's lawyer, Advocate Vivek Jain, indicated the withdrawal of the application to file a better one.

However, the ED expressed concern over the wording of the application, particularly the phrase "alarming increase in diabetic levels." Zoheb mentioned that they had contacted the jail authorities to inquire about Kejriwal's diet and medications, noting that when he was permitted home-cooked food on April 1, he consumed items contradictory to his claims of high diabetes. Jain objected to Zoheb's statements, accusing him of playing to the media. The court disposed of the application but scheduled a hearing for the next day, instructing the Tihar jail authorities to submit a medical report on Kejriwal, including details of his diet. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, and his judicial custody is set to expire on April 23.Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court against a Delhi high court order that dismissed his plea challenging his arrest by the ED and subsequent remand in the excise policy case. Meanwhile, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in the Delhi high court, seeking direction to the Director General of Prisons to make arrangements for efficient governance of Delhi by allowing Kejriwal to hold meetings with assembly members and cabinet ministers via video conferencing.

