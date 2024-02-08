ED again searches jailed TN minister Senthil Balaji’s residence

Chennai , Feb 8 ( IANS) Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials conducted a raid at the residence of Tamil Nadu Minister without Portfolio, Senthil Balaji on Thursday. The raid is presently being conducted at Senthil Balaji’s family residence in Karur where his father and mother stay.

This is the second raid at the family residence of Balaji after the first raid on June 13, 2023, a day before the minister was arrested on June 14

Balaji is presently lodged in Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai, after being arrested in a money laundering case at Rameswarapatti near Karur on June 14, 2023.

A team of five ED officials has reportedly questioned about the whereabouts of Senthil Balaji’s brother Ashok Kumar who has been absconding for more than seven months.

The ED officials, according to the local police, have not allowed any outsider to enter the residence.

The local police is also not in the know of things, and ED officials did not seek protection from the district police authorities.

