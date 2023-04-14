ED arrests 7 in money laundering case in Ranchi

By IANS | Published: April 14, 2023 01:36 PM 2023-04-14T13:36:05+5:30 2023-04-14T13:50:08+5:30

Ranchi, April 14 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested seven people, including a circle inspector, in a money ...

ED arrests 7 in money laundering case in Ranchi | ED arrests 7 in money laundering case in Ranchi

ED arrests 7 in money laundering case in Ranchi

Next

Ranchi, April 14 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested seven people, including a circle inspector, in a money laundering case related to the forgery of Army and government land in Ranchi.

Those arrested include businessman Pradeep Bagchi, CI Bhanu Pratap, Afsar Ali, Imtiaz Khan, Talha Khan, Fayaz Khan and Mohammad Saddam.

The ED conducted simultaneous raids at 21 locations belonging to 18 people, including IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan in Jharkhand, Bihar and Bengal on Thursday.

Several deeds, fake documents, government registers of zonal offices, etc., were recovered during the raids.

The ED had questioned Ranjan during the raid. Now he will be summoned for further questioning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Pradeep bagchi Pradeep bagchi Afsar ali army Enforcement Directorate Host Department of economic affairs of finance ministry Army to army Revenue and department of economic affairs `army Government of india, directorate of enforcement Former enforcement directorate Income tax, enforcement directorate